Sanitary sewer rehabilitation work to affect portion of Market Street near Porters Neck Road

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced on Monday, May 22, that a sanitary sewer infrastructure rehabilitation project will begin in June along Market Street near its intersection with Porters Neck Road.

According to the announcement, the project is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 5, and last approximately four months.

“During the first month of the project there will be no scheduled interruptions to traffic near the work area,” states the announcement from CFPUA. “Starting after the July 4 holiday, the right turn lane from northbound Market Street onto Porters Neck Road will be closed to traffic.”

Once the lane closure is in place, it is expected to last for approximately eight weeks. A specific date for when the closure is to begin will be provided by CFPUA in a later update.

“Right-turning traffic will still be allowed onto Porters Neck Road from the right-hand through-lane of Market Street. Access to the Oak Landing shopping center will remain open.”

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 5, and last approximately four months.(Cape Fear Public Utility Authority)

