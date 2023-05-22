Senior Connect
Portion of Lanvale Road in Leland closed following wash out

A portion of Lanvale Road is currently closed after recent weather events caused a section of...
A portion of Lanvale Road is currently closed after recent weather events caused a section of the road to wash out, according to the Leland Police Department.(Leland Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Lanvale Road is currently closed after recent weather events caused a section of the road to wash out, according to the Leland Police Department.

According to the announcement, Lanvale Road is closed as of this time between Grandiflora Drive and Orchard Loop Road.

“The NC Department of Transportation has closed this portion of Lanvale Road to all vehicular travel. No homes have been affected by this incident. Drivers may utilize Lewis Road as a detour around the affected area, but should expect delays during peak travel times and are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible,” states the LPD in its release on Facebook.

The affected portion of road is unsafe for travel and the repair process is expected “to be a lengthy one.”

“Please be patient as crews work to fix this issue. Any questions regarding the repair should be directed to the NCDOT,” the LPD adds.

