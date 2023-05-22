Pender County Opioid Prevention Task Force asking for input from residents, community meetings to begin today

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County has announced three opportunities for residents to provide feedback for the Opioid Prevention Task Force, beginning with a meeting scheduled for Monday, May 22.

According to the county, three community meetings will be held to allow residents to provide their input:

Monday, May 22

A meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Surf City Council Chambers, located at 214 W Florence Way in Hampstead

Wednesday, May 24

A meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hampstead Annex, located at 15060 Hwy 17 in Hampstead

Thursday, June 1

A community meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Office at 801 S Walker St. in Burgaw

“This will be an opportunity to discuss Opioid Use in Pender County and get input from Pender residents on ways to prevent Opioid Use in Pender County,” states the announcement from the county.

For additional information, please contact the Pender County Health Department Health Educators at (910) 259-0619.

