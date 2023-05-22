Senior Connect
Novant Health to announce development in mental health medical education

According to a press release, the news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
According to a press release, the news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is scheduled to announce an “exciting development in mental health medical education for the years to come” on Monday, May 22.

According to a press release, the news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

You can watch the news conference live here.

