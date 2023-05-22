Novant Health to announce development in mental health medical education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is scheduled to announce an “exciting development in mental health medical education for the years to come” on Monday, May 22.

According to a press release, the news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

You can watch the news conference live here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.