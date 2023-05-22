Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed

Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on Folly Beach have filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat to the community or a flight risk.(Charleston County Jail)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on Folly Beach have filed a motion for bond claiming she is not a threat to the community or a flight risk.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing bodily injury or death and a blood toxicology report shows her blood alcohol level was 0.261 the night of the crash that killed Samantha Miller, seriously injured her new husband and two others. That’s more than three times the legal limit.

The motion filed Friday by Komoroski’s lawyers says that the circumstances around the incident are heartbreaking, but the tragedy doesn’t make her a flight risk or a danger to the community.

“The personal characteristics of Jamie Lee Komoroski, coupled with her strong family support and ties to the community, heavily counsel in favor of her release from custody,” documents state.

The filing goes on to describe Komoroski as someone who has never been violent to anyone, graduated on the dean’s list from Coastal Carolina University and has a passion for babysitting.

The filing also claims she struggles with alcohol dependence and will go to rehab immediately if she is released on bond.

“Since her college years, Jamie has turned to alcohol to cope with loneliness, stress, and often crippling levels of anxiety which was then untreated,” the filing states.

According to the filing, Komorski’s family has found inpatient services in South Carolina and New Jersey and is ready to take her directly to rehabilitation if a release is granted.

“This intense level of inpatient rehabilitation is consistent with the

rehabilitative goals of the criminal justice system and will help undergird any determination by the Court that Jamie poses no risk or danger to the community,” court documents state.

The filing comes the same week as Aric Hutchinson, Samantha Miller’s husband, filed a wrongful death suit against Komoroski and several Lowcountry bars and restaurants.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit
Mohamed Mubarez
NC driver fled at nearly 100 mph over speed limit during chase; passing train ends pursuit, Halifax Co. deputies say
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges
Carlos Soliz
Leland man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended