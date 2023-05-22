Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lumberton woman arrested, charged in deadly hit-and-run investigation

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - After a nearly year-long investigation, deputies in Robeson County have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit-and-run near Lumberton on Monday.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a scene on Bee Gee Road where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on June 25, 2022. When they arrived they found the victim, 42-year-old Montrea N. Howell, and that the vehicle that had hit Howell had fled the scene.

Now, 25-year-old Brandy McKee has been charged and arrested with second-degree murder for Howell’s death.

Deputies said McKee and Howell were dating at the time of the hit-and-run.

McKee is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit
Mohamed Mubarez
NC driver fled at nearly 100 mph over speed limit during chase; passing train ends pursuit, Halifax Co. deputies say
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges
Carlos Soliz
Leland man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended

Latest News

Inside the car, police found 1,000 bricks of heroin and 5 kilos of cocaine.
I-85 driver from NY busted with 1,000 heroin bricks, 5 kilos of cocaine in Henderson, police say
Ashley and Hoggard girls teams advance in soccer playoffs
Ashley and Hoggard girls’ teams advance in soccer playoffs
James Pelcher
Police in Oak Island searching for missing man
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s Wilmington Branch welcomed neighbors to...
Food Bank holds ribbon-cutting for new facility at Greenfield Street
Lawyers for the woman charged in connection with an accident that killed a newlywed bride on...
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI crash that killed newlywed