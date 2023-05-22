Local nonprofit receives new outdoor kitchen from CFCC students for capstone project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local nonprofit Willowdale Urban Farm received a new outdoor kitchen through the capstone project of two Cape Fear Community College students, the college announced Monday, May 22.

According to the release, Sustainability Technology students Stephen Malow and Christian Neff worked with the assistance of instructor John Wojciechowski to design the outdoor kitchen, which will be used by the farm to host food tastings, cooking demonstrations and other community events.

“The project began in January of 2023 with a meeting between the students and the farm’s directors to determine the need and capabilities necessary for the new kitchen. Using 3D-modeling software, the students created an ambitious design that featured a U-shaped countertop, attached triple sink, and trash enclosure. Students worked for three months to construct the kitchen, ensuring construction materials used were resilient and durable against water, sand, and rust,” CFCC states in its announcement.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the kitchen on Friday, June 2, at noon, and will feature a ribbon cutting and food tasting. Willowdale Urban Farm is located at 301 N 30th St. in Wilmington.

“We are very grateful for the outstanding design and construction of our new outdoor kitchen,” said Dolores Williams, co-director of Community Enrichment Initiatives, Inc. “The kitchen is not only functional, but it is also beautiful. The CFCC students and their instructor worked diligently to make the kitchen a reality. The triple sink and expansive countertop make field washing and packing our fresh vegetables more efficient.”

The farm, founded in 2015, is a project of Community Enrichment Initiatives, Inc.

“Willowdale Urban Farm was founded in 2015 to provide fresh produce to a part of Wilmington where food insecurity is a significant issue. The farm is a hub for community services, experiential learning, and volunteering opportunities. On just two acres of land, this farm produces over 12,000 pounds of food each year which is provided at no cost to community members in need,” the release adds.

