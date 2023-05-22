Leland man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carlos Soliz, 21, of Leland was arrested on Sunday, May 21, after Wilmington police found drugs in his vehicle at a traffic stop.

Units stopped Soliz’s vehicle at the 1700 block of Dawson Street and found a firearm, 45 grams of marijuana and alcohol.

Soliz is charged with careless & reckless operation, window tint violation, felony possession of marijuana, PWISD marijuana, maintaining a vehicle controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying concealed weapon-gun.

He was given a $7,000 secured bond.

