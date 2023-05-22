Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

Carlos Soliz
Carlos Soliz(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carlos Soliz, 21, of Leland was arrested on Sunday, May 21, after Wilmington police found drugs in his vehicle at a traffic stop.

Units stopped Soliz’s vehicle at the 1700 block of Dawson Street and found a firearm, 45 grams of marijuana and alcohol.

Soliz is charged with careless & reckless operation, window tint violation, felony possession of marijuana, PWISD marijuana, maintaining a vehicle controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying concealed weapon-gun.

He was given a $7,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit
Mohamed Mubarez
NC driver fled at nearly 100 mph over speed limit during chase; passing train ends pursuit, Halifax Co. deputies say
WPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.
Man charged with desecrating grave
A weather-related wash out previously closed a portion of the road.
Lanvale Road reopens in Leland following partial closure due to wash out

Latest News

Demario Martin
Durham man pleads guilty to charges from high-speed chase in Carolina Beach
Josh Smith
Smith named chief communications officer for New Hanover Co.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
The 15th annual Port City Music Festival will be held June 4-11 at various venues across...
15th annual Port City Music Festival set for June 4-11