Leland man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carlos Soliz, 21, of Leland was arrested on Sunday, May 21, after Wilmington police found drugs in his vehicle at a traffic stop.
Units stopped Soliz’s vehicle at the 1700 block of Dawson Street and found a firearm, 45 grams of marijuana and alcohol.
Soliz is charged with careless & reckless operation, window tint violation, felony possession of marijuana, PWISD marijuana, maintaining a vehicle controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying concealed weapon-gun.
He was given a $7,000 secured bond.
