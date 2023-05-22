First responders save two dogs from Winnabow house fire, no other injuries reported

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Brunswick County responded to a structure fire in Winnabow over the weekend, according to a release from the Bolivia Fire Department.

Per the fire department’s release on Facebook, authorities responded to a fire at a home along Funston Road on Saturday, May 20.

“Bolivia crews arrived to find the house with active fire and smoke showing from the exterior and reports of dogs trapped in the residence,” states the Bolivia Fire Department in its announcement. “Crews made entry, located both dogs, one dog well and uninjured and the other requiring resuscitation once rescued from the structure.

“Crews extinguished the fire and other fire personnel and EMS on scene were able to save the dog! Strong work to those on scene who created positive outcomes!”

One of the dogs was found uninjured while the other was resuscitated. (Bolivia Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.