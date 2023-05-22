First Alert Forecast: drier start to workweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! The new week will feature partly cloudy skies and highs slightly below seasonable levels in the upper 70s and lower 80s. No organized rain is expected through Thursday with low daily rain chances at around 10-20%. As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, an uptick in rain chances is likely as a low develops near the southeast U.S. coast.

The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1st, but a broad area of low pressure has developed east of the Bahamas. The low has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next few days, so we will continue to keep a close eye on it.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

