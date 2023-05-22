Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Durham man pleads guilty to charges from high-speed chase in Carolina Beach

Demario Martin
Demario Martin(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Demario Antoine Martin, of Durham, pleaded guilty on May 22 to charges involving a high-speed chase with the Carolina Beach Police Department on Sept. 2, 2022.

A Carolina Beach police officer was on a foot patrol at 6 a.m. when he witnessed two people sleeping in a Ford Fusion in the 100 Harper Avenue area, which violates a Carolina Beach Town ordinance.

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office, “Officer Marinaro encountered the occupants, who were later identified as Demario Martin in the driver seat and Cherie Wood in the passenger seat. Due to the occupants’ nervous behavior, Officer Marinaro called for backup.”

Martin reportedly slammed the driver’s side door and drove off when the officer informed him that other officers were en route. Officers that were already on the way witnessed the fleeing vehicle and pursued Martin. Martin reportedly ran multiple stop signs, a red light, and was driving approximately 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone and 80 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

Martin struck the median and drove through one red light onto Risley Road, and fled on foot. The officers found the car Martin was driving was stolen out of Durham and Wood was the person suspected of the theft.

A call came in around 10 a.m. to the CBPD that a suspicious person that matched Martin’s description was asking people for a cell phone to make a call.

Officers found Martin at 901 Lake Park Blvd. and arrested him. He was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor drug charges, and traffic offenses.

Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Martin, 47, as a habitual felon and to serve 67-93 months in prison. According to the release, his prior convictions include felony drug offenses, domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharge weapon into occupied property.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit
Mohamed Mubarez
NC driver fled at nearly 100 mph over speed limit during chase; passing train ends pursuit, Halifax Co. deputies say
WPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.
Man charged with desecrating grave
A weather-related wash out previously closed a portion of the road.
Lanvale Road reopens in Leland following partial closure due to wash out

Latest News

Josh Smith
Smith named chief communications officer for New Hanover Co.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
The 15th annual Port City Music Festival will be held June 4-11 at various venues across...
15th annual Port City Music Festival set for June 4-11
Carlos Soliz
Leland man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop