Durham man pleads guilty to charges from high-speed chase in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Demario Antoine Martin, of Durham, pleaded guilty on May 22 to charges involving a high-speed chase with the Carolina Beach Police Department on Sept. 2, 2022.

A Carolina Beach police officer was on a foot patrol at 6 a.m. when he witnessed two people sleeping in a Ford Fusion in the 100 Harper Avenue area, which violates a Carolina Beach Town ordinance.

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office, “Officer Marinaro encountered the occupants, who were later identified as Demario Martin in the driver seat and Cherie Wood in the passenger seat. Due to the occupants’ nervous behavior, Officer Marinaro called for backup.”

Martin reportedly slammed the driver’s side door and drove off when the officer informed him that other officers were en route. Officers that were already on the way witnessed the fleeing vehicle and pursued Martin. Martin reportedly ran multiple stop signs, a red light, and was driving approximately 60 mph in a posted 25 mph zone and 80 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.

Martin struck the median and drove through one red light onto Risley Road, and fled on foot. The officers found the car Martin was driving was stolen out of Durham and Wood was the person suspected of the theft.

A call came in around 10 a.m. to the CBPD that a suspicious person that matched Martin’s description was asking people for a cell phone to make a call.

Officers found Martin at 901 Lake Park Blvd. and arrested him. He was charged with felony flee to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor drug charges, and traffic offenses.

Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell sentenced Martin, 47, as a habitual felon and to serve 67-93 months in prison. According to the release, his prior convictions include felony drug offenses, domestic violence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharge weapon into occupied property.

