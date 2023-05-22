Senior Connect
Charlotte police investigating armed robbery involving 6 and 12-year-old

The 12-year-old is facing charges.
The alleged robbery happened Sunday morning in southwest Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in southwest Charlotte on Sunday involving two juveniles.

The robbery happened around 8 a.m. on the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle near South Tryon Street, according to CMPD.

According to police, the kids asked a woman to borrow her phone to call their mom, then ran once they got it. After a chase, the 12-year-old allegedly pulled out a BB gun and pointed it at her.

A 12-year-old allegedly pulled a BB gun on an adult after stealing her phone, Charlotte police said.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Police said they spoke with the children’s mother, who was cooperative and allowed them inside of her home to find the gun.

The 12-year-old admitted to stealing the phone and pulling the gun on the woman, according to police. He was charged with armed robbery and damage to property.

The 6-year-old is not facing charges.

