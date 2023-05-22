Senior Connect
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to receive portion of $9M grant to support affordable housing

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity
Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity announced on Monday, May 22, that it has been selected by Habitat for Humanity International to receive a portion of a $9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the release, 21 Habitat for Humanity affiliates were selected to receive a share of the grant to support affordable housing in local communities.

Each Habitat for Humanity affiliate is expected to increase its house production by at least 15 percent over the course of three years.

“Cape Fear Habitat will use funding from this grant to support a Community Outreach Coordinator to build awareness and connections with other organizations and individuals in the community,” states the release from Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity. “The goal is to increase the number of applicants to the affiliate’s new homeownership and home repair programs and provide more families in New Hanover, Pender, and Duplin Counties with access to affordable homeownership.”

