15th annual Port City Music Festival set for June 4-11

The 15th annual Port City Music Festival will be held June 4-11 at various venues across...
The 15th annual Port City Music Festival will be held June 4-11 at various venues across Wilmington.(Shabeli Acevedo)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Port City Music Festival will be held June 4-11 at various venues across Wilmington.

All of the performances are free and open to the public.

“Led by Music Director and cellist Dr. Stephen Framil, the 2023 season features returning festival artists - violinist Luigi Mazzocchi (Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia Concertmaster), violinist Gared Crawford (Opera Philadelphia), violist Sarah Sutton (international soloist), mezzo-soprano Kyle Engler (Washington Opera), soprano Aren Framil (Emerging Artist), and pianist Daniel Lau (Washington Adventist University). The concerts include works by Harold Arlen, Amy Beach, Beethoven, Brahms, Hoagy Carmichael, Dvořák, Fauré , Franck, Reynaldo Hahn, Jerome Kern, Alma Mahler, Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Ned Rorem, Schubert, Schumann, Sondheim, among others,” a news release states.

Here’s a list of times and locations for this year’s festivals:

*Sunday, June 4, Kenan Chapel Landfall, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 5, Windermere Presbyterian, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, B’nai Israel, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, Church of the Good Shepherd, 7:30 p.m.

*Thursday, June 8, Cameron Art Museum, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 9, Beckwith Hall UNCW, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, First Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

*Limited seating capacity (free ticket may be required). For more information, go to www.portcitymusicfestival.org,

