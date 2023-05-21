Police investigating deadly Lumberton shooting
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police said one person was killed after a shooting in Lumberton early Sunday.
The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called just after midnight to reports of a person shot on Washington Street.
When police arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway who had been fatally shot.
The man was later identified as 43-year-old Benny Smith Jr., of Lumberton.
No further details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.