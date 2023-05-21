Police investigating deadly Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police said one person was killed after a shooting in Lumberton early Sunday.

The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called just after midnight to reports of a person shot on Washington Street.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway who had been fatally shot.

The man was later identified as 43-year-old Benny Smith Jr., of Lumberton.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

