Man, dogs killed in early morning Gaston Co. house fire

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in his 60s died after a fire engulfed his home early Saturday morning in Gaston County.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, it happened on Davis Park Road just south of Gastonia. Heavy flames could be seen from the home’s roof.

Two dogs inside the home also died.

Acting Gaston County Fire Marshal Scott Hunter said his office has determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

It was first reported to authorities by a passing driver shortly before 3:30 a.m. According to Hunter, the driver stopped and honked his horn and banged on the door after calling 911.

Ladder 1, Rescue 1, Engine 5, and Battalion 1 assisted Crowders Mountain Fire & Rescue on this house fire overnight on Davis Park Road in Gastonia. #GFD pic.twitter.com/AsRFsO3gIQ — Gastonia Fire Dept (@GastoniaFire) May 20, 2023

Crowders Mountain Fire & Rescue was first on the scene, with support from Union Road Volunteer, New Hope Volunteer, Gastonia and Clover (S.C.) Fire Departments. Shortly after arrival, firefighters found the man and the two dogs inside the home. They were declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his nearest relatives can be notified. Damages to the home are estimated to be in excess of $150,000.

