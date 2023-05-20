Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man, dogs killed in early morning Gaston Co. house fire

Heavy flames could be seen from the home’s roof.
A south Gastonia home was heavily damaged by a fire overnight Saturday.
A south Gastonia home was heavily damaged by a fire overnight Saturday.(Gastonia Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in his 60s died after a fire engulfed his home early Saturday morning in Gaston County.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, it happened on Davis Park Road just south of Gastonia. Heavy flames could be seen from the home’s roof.

Two dogs inside the home also died.

Acting Gaston County Fire Marshal Scott Hunter said his office has determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

It was first reported to authorities by a passing driver shortly before 3:30 a.m. According to Hunter, the driver stopped and honked his horn and banged on the door after calling 911.

Crowders Mountain Fire & Rescue was first on the scene, with support from Union Road Volunteer, New Hope Volunteer, Gastonia and Clover (S.C.) Fire Departments. Shortly after arrival, firefighters found the man and the two dogs inside the home. They were declared dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until his nearest relatives can be notified. Damages to the home are estimated to be in excess of $150,000.

Get the latest updates sent to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.
Man charged with desecrating grave
According to first responders, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Wilmington McDonald’s, no injuries reported
Darryl Easter Jr.
Man on parole arrested after stolen firearm found in his hotel room
Ray Anthony Southers
Jury finds man guilty in 2020 fatal shooting

Latest News

Mohamed Mubarez
NC driver fled at nearly 100 mph over speed limit during chase; passing train ends pursuit, Halifax Co. deputies say
A portion of Lanvale Road is currently closed after recent weather events caused a section of...
Portion of Lanvale Road in Leland closed following wash out
Nataliya pictured with her daughters and sister Lana.
Ukrainian refugees reflect on coming to Wilmington almost a year ago, help they have received from local organizations
Police investigating deadly Lumberton shooting