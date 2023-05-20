Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: less clouds Saturday, showers return Sunday

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, May 19, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features nice weather across the Cape Fear Region Saturday, which bodes well for day two of White Lake Water Festival or anything else you might have going on. Expect clouds to break for sun, few if any showers and storms, pleasant breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 80s Saturday. Highs at least approaching if not exceeding 80 will likely continue for the subsequent days, too, with shower and storm chances near a healthy 50% Sunday and then a slimmer 10-20% for the early and middle parts of the work week.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
