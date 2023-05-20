First Alert Forecast: less clouds Saturday, showers return Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features nice weather across the Cape Fear Region Saturday, which bodes well for day two of White Lake Water Festival or anything else you might have going on. Expect clouds to break for sun, few if any showers and storms, pleasant breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 80s Saturday. Highs at least approaching if not exceeding 80 will likely continue for the subsequent days, too, with shower and storm chances near a healthy 50% Sunday and then a slimmer 10-20% for the early and middle parts of the work week.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

