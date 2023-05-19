Weather creating issues for roads in Brunswick, New Hanover counties; authorities ask commuters to avoid several roads

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The weather impacting southeastern North Carolina this morning has created ponding and flooding issues for some roads in Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

New Hanover County

In New Hanover County, the Wilmington Police Department has asked commuters to avoid the portion of McRae Street that passes under the railroad trestle due to flooding.

Brunswick County

“Please use caution if on the roads this morning. Lots of ponding and flooding due to all the rain, especially in the north end of the county. Slow down and use caution,” states a release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

In Brunswick County, the sheriff’s office has asked commuters to avoid River Road and Olde Towne Wynd due to flooding.

Authorities also ask that commuters avoid Lanvale Road and King Road as flooding issues have impacted those areas.

Due to flooding, commuters are asked to avoid Ploof Road in Leland from Chappell Loop Road to the traffic circle.

