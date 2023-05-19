Senior Connect
WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Wilmington McDonald’s, no injuries reported

According to first responders, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Commuters in Wilmington caught sight of a vehicle fire during the morning of Friday, May 19, at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Market Street and Gordon Road.

The fire was reported at approximately 10 a.m.

According to a representative with the Wilmington Fire Department, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

According to first responders, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

