WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Wilmington McDonald’s, no injuries reported

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Commuters in Wilmington caught sight of a vehicle fire during the morning of Friday, May 19, at the McDonald’s located at the intersection of Market Street and Gordon Road.

The fire was reported at approximately 10 a.m.

According to a representative with the Wilmington Fire Department, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Do you have a great picture or video that you would like to share? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

According to first responders, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.