Two Supply men arrested following investigation, stolen gun and drugs seized

Jesse William Ledford (left) Barry Keith Evans (right)
Jesse William Ledford (left) Barry Keith Evans (right)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office units have arrested and charged two men after seizing several amounts of drugs and guns from a residence on Taft Rd.

15 guns, including one stolen gun, 14.21 grams of methamphetamine, 11 pills/tablets, 956 grams of marijuana and over $30,000 in cash were seized by the sheriff’s office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit after a search warrant was executed.

33-year-old Jesse William Ledford of Tanglewood Dr in Supply is charged with PWIMSD methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

57-year-old Barry Keith Evans Taft Rd in Supply is charged with PWIMSD SCH VI CS, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place CS, manufacturing SCH VI CS, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Both men were processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility early Thursday morning.

