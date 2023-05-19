Two Supply men arrested following investigation, stolen gun and drugs seized

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office units have arrested and charged two men after seizing several amounts of drugs and guns from a residence on Taft Rd.

15 guns, including one stolen gun, 14.21 grams of methamphetamine, 11 pills/tablets, 956 grams of marijuana and over $30,000 in cash were seized by the sheriff’s office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit after a search warrant was executed.

33-year-old Jesse William Ledford of Tanglewood Dr in Supply is charged with PWIMSD methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.

57-year-old Barry Keith Evans Taft Rd in Supply is charged with PWIMSD SCH VI CS, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place CS, manufacturing SCH VI CS, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Both men were processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility early Thursday morning.

