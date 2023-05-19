Senior Connect
Southport Flag Ceremony to be held at Waterfront Park

(WILX)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Sisters of Southport and Southport Police Department have announced the return of the Southport Flag Ceremony that will start on Memorial Day at 7:30 p.m at Waterfront Park.

“As part of this revered tradition, the American flag will be lowered and retired for the evening to pay tribute to our nation’s heroes and express our gratitude for their invaluable service,” Southport PD writes in a press release.

Southport Police & Fire Department will host the display from May 29-June 3. The ceremonies on June 11- June 17 will be hosted by Boy Scout Troop 38. The Southport Flag Ceremony will continue each night until Sept. 4.

To learn more, you can visit the City of Southport’s website here or call the Southport Community Relations Department at (910) 457-7927.

