Pet of the Week: Skippy from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Skippy, a 2-year-old husky mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered, Skippy loves to go for car rides and watch TV with others.

Additionally, he loves people and has been getting along well with other dogs and cats, according to his handlers.

As of this time, Skippy is being trained through the Monty’s Home Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where he will be trained in basic obedience and household manners. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Skippy is expected to graduate from the program on June 29, and will then be able to move in with his new family. Skippy will be available for a “meet and greet” this Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Animal Lovers Thrift Shop, located at 401 Hwy 117 S in Burgaw.

Those interested in adopting Skippy can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911.

His new family will receive a crate, leash, a week’s worth of food and a training DVD.

