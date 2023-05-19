Pam Grier attends screening of ‘Foxy Brown’ at 20th annual NC Black Film Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pam Grier, one of the most famous African American actresses from the 70s, attended a screening of Foxy Brown at the 20th annual North Carolina Black Film Festival at the Cameron Art Museum on Thursday night.

Grier, who is famous for her roles in Foxy Brown and Coffy, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival.

“Advertised as the “baddest one-chick hit-squad that ever hit the town!” in the film trailer, Coffy became a commercial success, with Grier becoming the first African-American female to lead an action film, in contrast to the male protagonists featured in previous Blaxploitation movies,” an announcement from the NCBFF said.

The iconic actress, whose filmography consists of dozens of movies, also expressed her views on the current writer’s strike that started on May 2, the first Hollywood strike to happen since November 2007.

“People want to have an event to go to and that’s why they’ll pay the ten dollars and twelve dollars, so when you don’t pay the writers what they used to get and now you want to reduce what they’re making, they can’t survive,” Grier says.

Grier is no stranger to North Carolina. She was born in Winston-Salem.

The festival will continue on Friday at Jengo’s Playhouse, then all-day Saturday at Channel powered by Live Oak Bank, and then again at CAM on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the festival can be found here.

