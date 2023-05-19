Senior Connect
Oak Island police announces Badges & Books community literacy event

Books & Badges flyer
Books & Badges flyer(Oak Island Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department has announced the first Badges & Books event to promote literacy in the community on Tuesday, June 6, at the GV Barbee Library from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Officers and staff with the Children of Fallen Heroes Foundation, the Oak Island Recreation Department and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office have volunteered to read to children during the event.

Hundreds of books will be available to read from that will be donated to the GV Barbee Library after the event.

