No injuries reported in weather-related vehicle collision along U.S. 17 near Holly Ridge

(Credit: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At approximately 7:06 a.m. on Friday, May 19, a truck traveling south along U.S. 17 hydroplaned and began spinning, ultimately ending up in the northbound lanes, according to a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to the trooper, a vehicle travelling north collided with the truck near Hines Stump Sound Church Road. The impact caused the northbound vehicle to overturn.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The driver of the truck was cited for speeding and for driving with no operator’s license.

The speed of the truck was reportedly excessive for the road conditions at the time.

Weather creating issues for roads in Brunswick, New Hanover counties; authorities ask commuters to avoid several roads
The weather impacting southeastern North Carolina this morning has created ponding and flooding...

