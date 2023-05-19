NCWorks to host multi-employer hiring event Thursday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A multi-employer hiring event is scheduled to be held at the New Hanover County NCWorks Career Center on Thursday, May 25, according to an announcement from the center.

“Come join us at the NCWorks Career Center-New Hanover County as we welcome Choice Health Management Services, Wave Transit, and Hire Quest Direct for a multi-employer job fair on May 25, 2023,” the Facebook announcement from NCWorks states. “The job fair will offer employment opportunities as a RNA, CNA, LPN, Customer Service Representative, and Construction Laborer.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the career center, located at 1994 S 17th St.

“Please come to the job fair prepared with a resume and if any consumers requires resume or interview preparation, then please come down the center located at 1994 S 17 St. between the office hours of 8:30am-4:30pm and meet with one of our talented career advisors,” NCWorks adds.

