MLK Community Center to close for five days beginning Monday

Martin Luther King Center
Martin Luther King Center
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the MLK Community Center at Robert Strange Park will be closed to the public for five days beginning Monday, May 22.

According to the announcement from the city, the center, located at 401 S 8th Street, will be closed through Friday, May 26, so that a sewer line can be replaced.

After-school programs will not be affected by this closure. Residents are asked to call (910) 341-0053 if they have any questions.

