Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man on parole arrested after stolen firearm found in his hotel room

Jury finds man guilty in 2020 fatal shooting
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested a felon after finding two firearms in his hotel room on May 18, one of which was stolen.

Units were assisting Probation with a firearm by felon case involving Darryl Easter Jr., 31, who was arrested after his room was searched.

Easter is being charged with two counts of firearm by felon, parole violation, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Thomas Chappell
Man arrested for DWI after crash into house in Winnabow
Accident on NC 211
Two drivers injured after four-vehicle crash on NC 211
Ryan Michael Wiggins
Castle Hayne man charged with solicitation of a child by computer

Latest News

Highway 6: The White Lake Water Festival
HWY 6: Interview with White Lake’s Ski Burger’s owners
Ray Anthony Southers
Jury finds man guilty in 2020 fatal shooting
WPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Southport Flag Ceremony to be held at Waterfront Park