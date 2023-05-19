Man on parole arrested after stolen firearm found in his hotel room

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have arrested a felon after finding two firearms in his hotel room on May 18, one of which was stolen.

Units were assisting Probation with a firearm by felon case involving Darryl Easter Jr., 31, who was arrested after his room was searched.

Easter is being charged with two counts of firearm by felon, parole violation, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is currently being held without bond.

