Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged with desecrating grave

Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.
Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with desecrating a grave, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.

A WPD spokesperson says Lewis is accused of damaging a gravestone of Koredreese Tyson at the cemetery in the 800 block of N. 11th Street on May 1.

Tyson was one of two people killed in a shooting in July 2021.

Tyson’s grave also caught fire in Aug. 2021

Investigation underway after grave of double homicide victim catches on fire, Wilmington police say
Three arrested in connection to double murder at home of TRU Colors COO

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Thomas Chappell
Man arrested for DWI after crash into house in Winnabow
Accident on NC 211
Two drivers injured after four-vehicle crash on NC 211
Ryan Michael Wiggins
Castle Hayne man charged with solicitation of a child by computer

Latest News

According to first responders, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Wilmington McDonald’s, no injuries reported
WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Wilmington McDonald’s, no injuries reported
Weather creating issues for roads in Brunswick, New Hanover counties; authorities ask commuters to avoid several roads
WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Wilmington McDonald’s, no injuries reported