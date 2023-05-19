Man charged with desecrating grave
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with desecrating a grave, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.
A WPD spokesperson says Lewis is accused of damaging a gravestone of Koredreese Tyson at the cemetery in the 800 block of N. 11th Street on May 1.
Tyson was one of two people killed in a shooting in July 2021.
Tyson’s grave also caught fire in Aug. 2021
