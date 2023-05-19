Senior Connect
Lanes reopen along NC 210 near Hampstead following vehicle crash

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that lanes have reopened along NC 210 near Hampstead.

Previously, the NCDOT reported that one westbound lane was closed near its intersection with U.S. 17. The closure was caused by a vehicle crash, which was reported on Friday, May 19.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

