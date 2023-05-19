Kure Beach to host ‘Traffic Garden’ Saturday to teach safe bicycle, scooter practices

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach Recreation Department has announced that its second “Traffic Garden” will be held on Saturday, May 20.

The event is scheduled to be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Kure Beach Town Hall parking lot, located at 117 Settlers Lane.

“Bring your bike, trike, scooter, razor or any human-powered transportation device (some loaners will be available),”states the announcement from the town.

Those looking to participate are asked to wear a helmet, and helmets will be given away while supplies last. The event seeks to teach:

The “ABC’s of bike maintenance”: air, brakes and chain

How to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks

How to maneuver through a roundabout

How to obey traffic signs and signals

“If you would like to register the form can be found here and the waiver here, please send it to kbbikepedcommittee@gmail.com,” the town adds.

