Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Kure Beach to host ‘Traffic Garden’ Saturday to teach safe bicycle, scooter practices

(Monkey Business Images | MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach Recreation Department has announced that its second “Traffic Garden” will be held on Saturday, May 20.

The event is scheduled to be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Kure Beach Town Hall parking lot, located at 117 Settlers Lane.

“Bring your bike, trike, scooter, razor or any human-powered transportation device (some loaners will be available),”states the announcement from the town.

Those looking to participate are asked to wear a helmet, and helmets will be given away while supplies last. The event seeks to teach:

  • The “ABC’s of bike maintenance”: air, brakes and chain
  • How to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks
  • How to maneuver through a roundabout
  • How to obey traffic signs and signals

“If you would like to register the form can be found here and the waiver here, please send it to kbbikepedcommittee@gmail.com,” the town adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Thomas Chappell
Man arrested for DWI after crash into house in Winnabow
Ryan Michael Wiggins
Castle Hayne man charged with solicitation of a child by computer
Accident on NC 211
Two drivers injured after four-vehicle crash on NC 211

Latest News

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
NCWorks to host multi-employer hiring event Thursday
Martin Luther King Center
MLK Community Center to close for five days beginning Monday
Charlie Daniels performing
Hwy 6: New exhibit to honor Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, White Lake native
Hwy 6: New exhibit to honor country music hall of famer, White Lake Native Charlie Daniels