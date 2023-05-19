Jury finds man guilty in 2020 fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a four-week long trial, a man has been found guilty on Friday in connection to a fatal shooting.

Ray Southers was just found guilty of second degree murder, misdemeanor breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the 2020 shooting death of 36-year-old Jody Marie Lopez.

Lopez was fatally shot just after midnight on April 16, 2020, in the 1300 block of S 4th Street.

Southers’ sentencing hearing is expected to be held Friday afternoon.

