First Alert Forecast: warm sun Saturday ahead of more rain chances

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, May 19, 2023
By Claire Fry
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With low pressure sharpening along an offshore front, mainly gray skies remain in your First Alert Forecast for Friday evening with gradually decreasing odds for rain and downpours as well as settling northerly breezes.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature nice weather across the Cape Fear Region Saturday, which bodes well for day two of White Lake Water Festival or anything else you might have going on. Expect clouds to break for sun, few if any showers and storms, pleasant breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 80s Saturday. Highs at least approaching if not exceeding 80 will likely continue for the subsequent days, too, with shower and storm chances near a healthy 50% Sunday and then a slimmer 10-20% for the early and middle parts of the work week.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

