First Alert Forecast: cool showers to warm sun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With low pressure sharpening along an offshore front, mainly gray skies remain in your First Alert Forecast for Friday. The risk of rain and downpours, however, ought to gradually wane as the day progresses. Feisty east breezes of 5 to 15 mph - with possible gusts over 25 mph - will shift to the north during the day and tend to settle in the evening. Like Thursday, temperatures will not exceed the 70s. Also, with an enhanced risk of rip currents, please continue to play it safe with the 72-degree surf.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature nice weather across the Cape Fear Region Saturday, which bodes well for day two of White Lake Water Festival or anything else you might have going on. Expect clouds to break for sun, few if any showers and storms, pleasant breezes, and afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower and middle 80s Saturday. Highs at least approaching if not exceeding 80 will likely continue for the subsequent days, too, with shower and storm chances near a healthy 50% Sunday and then a slimmer 10% for the early and middle parts of the work week.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

