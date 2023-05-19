Few openings remain for Coastal BUDS’ iCan Swim Camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal BUDS still has a few openings for its iCan Swim Camp, which is open to individuals with any disability.

The camp will be held at Brunswick Community College June 12-16.

Organizers say that one spot remains open in Session 2 (1:30-2:15 p.m., ages 3-7), and one in Session 4 (4:30-5:30 p.m., ages 13 and older.)

All other session have a waitlist.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.