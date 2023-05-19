Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Few openings remain for Coastal BUDS’ iCan Swim Camp

Coastal BUDS still has a few openings for its iCan Swim Camp, which is open to individuals with...
Coastal BUDS still has a few openings for its iCan Swim Camp, which is open to individuals with any disability.(Coastal Buds)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal BUDS still has a few openings for its iCan Swim Camp, which is open to individuals with any disability.

The camp will be held at Brunswick Community College June 12-16.

Organizers say that one spot remains open in Session 2 (1:30-2:15 p.m., ages 3-7), and one in Session 4 (4:30-5:30 p.m., ages 13 and older.)

All other session have a waitlist.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Thomas Chappell
Man arrested for DWI after crash into house in Winnabow
Accident on NC 211
Two drivers injured after four-vehicle crash on NC 211
Ryan Michael Wiggins
Castle Hayne man charged with solicitation of a child by computer

Latest News

Fifth Avenue in the City of Wilmington
Work begins to improve Wilmington’s Fifth Avenue
No injuries reported in weather-related vehicle collision along U.S. 17 near Holly Ridge
Isaiah Lewis was arrested Thursday in the case.
Man charged with desecrating grave
According to first responders, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Wilmington McDonald’s, no injuries reported