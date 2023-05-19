Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing

Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28(Source: Getty Images/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Only 18 months after opening to much fanfare, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is preparing for its final voyage.

The pricey hotel and immersive fan experience at Florida’s Disney World will close its doors on Sept. 28.

At nearly $5,000 per couple for two weeknights, the price was out of reach for many Star Wars enthusiasts.

From the beginning, critics panned the hotel for things like utilitarian bathrooms and a disappointing cosplay lightsaber experience.

Some said, with the hotel only half-full, the interactive fan experiences didn’t live up to expectations.

But others appreciated the opportunity to dress as their favorite characters and interact with others.

Disney says even though this creative idea didn’t live up to expectations, the company is not giving up on immersive, cutting-edge experiences for guests.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Wilmington police: Body found in unit at SecurCare Self Storage
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Thomas Chappell
Man arrested for DWI after crash into house in Winnabow
Ryan Michael Wiggins
Castle Hayne man charged with solicitation of a child by computer
Accident on NC 211
Two drivers injured after four-vehicle crash on NC 211

Latest News

AP sources: President Joe Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters;...
AP sources: Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction
The weather impacting southeastern North Carolina this morning has created ponding and flooding...
Weather creating issues for roads in Brunswick, New Hanover counties; authorities ask commuters to avoid several roads