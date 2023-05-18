YMCA offering free memberships to 13-15-year-olds this summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is offering free summer memberships to teens ages 13 to 15 years.

The free memberships will give teens access to the Midtown YMCA (709 George Anderson Dr. Wilmington, NC 28412) and Nir Family YMCA (2710 Market St. Wilmington, NC 28403).

The following amenities will be included:

• Swimming pool

• Basketball courts

• Racquetball and handball courts

• Group exercise classes

• YMCA Alley (indoor games and activities)

• Free Wifi

The free teen memberships are sponsored by Thomas Construction Group.

“Thomas is pleased to participate in the YMCA’s Summer Teen Program for the second year in a row,” said Jim Hundley, Jr., EVP of Preconstruction at Thomas Construction Group. “We know that the services and programs the Y offers support not only physical health, but mental health, and understand that this is particularly important for young adults. Our hope is that this sponsorship allows the Y to change the summer trajectory for even more teens in our community because healthy living should be available to all.”

The memberships are available June 9–Aug, 25, and teens will have access to the facilities during all normal operating hours.

“At the Y, we are creating a pathway for youth to be successful, and this is the next step in ensuring that, as our kids become teens, they have a place to belong. This initiative will provide teens a place to learn, grow, and thrive this summer while reconnecting with friends in a safe, stable environment,” said Corey Maarschalk, YMCA Youth Services Executive Director.

Registration is required and space is limited. Go to www.ymcasenc.org/teens to learn more about our teen memberships and to register online. For more information, you also can call the Nir Family YMCA at 910-251-8196.

