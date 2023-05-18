Senior Connect
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to conduct free vessel safety checks for National Safe Boating Week

(WJHG/WECP)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is conducting free vessel safety checks at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission boat ramp for National Safe Boating Week.

Boaters can have their vessels checked from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the ramp, located at 4950 Fish Factory Road, on Saturday, May 20.

The vessels will be inspected and made sure they are in compliance with Coast Guard safety regulations, and boaters that have all the required equipment will be issued a decal to affix to their boat.

“Each year we celebrate National Safe Boating Week. National Safe Boating Week starts on May 20th and runs through May 26th. Remember to always wear a lifejacket, take a boating safety class, operate your vessel safely and never operate a vessel while impaired by alcohol or drugs,” the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary wrote in a press release.

For more information about vessel safety checks, visit here.

