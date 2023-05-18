Senior Connect
Two drivers injured after four-vehicle crash on NC 211

Accident on NC 211
Accident on NC 211(William Loof)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were injured after a four-car crash that occurred on NC 211 near Mosquito Branch Road SW on Wednesday afternoon.

State Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene at 3:35 p.m.

According to the responding trooper, one of the cars failed to reduce speed when it struck a second car, and the third car was hit as a result. The second vehicle then spun and struck the fourth car.

Two of the drivers sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the first car was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed, and failure to wear seatbelt.

Their identity has not been disclosed at this time.

