TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Brunswick Co. road to close for bridge replacement

MILL CREEK, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of a Brunswick County road will close for the next several months while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a bridge.

Old Mill Creek Road SE will be closed at the bridge over Mill Creek between May 22 and winter 2023.

“Contractors will remove the existing bridge, built in 1968, and build a new one at the same location,” according to an NCDOT news release. “From George II Highway SE (N.C. 87), drivers will be detoured onto Funston Road, Swain Road SE to access Old Mill Creek Road.

“Drivers should plan their commute ahead of time, as it may take longer than normal, and remain alert around the construction site.”

