Shallotte library to close next week for renovations

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Rourk Branch Library in Shallotte will be closed Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, so crews can install carpet.

“Curbside service will be available,” a news release states. “Upon your arrival, call 910.754.6578 to have staff bring holds out to you.”

For more information, contact Rourk Branch Manager Kelly James at 910.253.1807 or email kelly.james@brunswickcountync.gov.

All other Brunswick County Library branch locations will be open during their regular business hours next week. View location information here.

