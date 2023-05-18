Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Shallotte library to close next week for renovations

The Brunswick County Rourk Branch Library in Shallotte.
The Brunswick County Rourk Branch Library in Shallotte.(Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Rourk Branch Library in Shallotte will be closed Monday, May 22, through Friday, May 26, so crews can install carpet.

“Curbside service will be available,” a news release states. “Upon your arrival, call 910.754.6578 to have staff bring holds out to you.”

For more information, contact Rourk Branch Manager Kelly James at 910.253.1807 or email kelly.james@brunswickcountync.gov.

All other Brunswick County Library branch locations will be open during their regular business hours next week. View location information here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Autopsies released for Raleigh Mass Shooting victims: what really happened?

Latest News

Old Mill Creek Road SE will be closed at the bridge over Mill Creek between May 22 and winter...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Brunswick Co. road to close for bridge replacement
Second graders from two pilot schools in New Hanover County, Freeman Elementary and Winter Park...
Local aquatics centers team up for program to teach swim lessons to New Hanover Co. second graders
One injured in school bus, minivan collision in Wilmington, no children onboard at the time
In 1987, WECT compiled a montage to showcase some of the festivities at the White Lake Water...
Hwy 6: ‘Throwback’ WECT montage from 1987 showcasing the White Lake Water Festival