Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

One lane of Market St. near Bayshore closed following vehicle crash

(Credit: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one northbound lane of Market Street is closed at this time near Bayshore.

According to the NCDOT’s DriveNC website, one of two lanes is closed at this time due to a vehicle crash near N Futch Creek Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Autopsies released for Raleigh Mass Shooting victims: what really happened?

Latest News

The Leland Police Department announced that the intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft...
Intersection of Pungo Lake Court and Barcroft Lake Drive reopen in Leland following gas line puncture
One charged with DWI after crash involving motorcycle at Oleander Dr. near College Rd.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will be replacing bridge joints on N.C. 211 (Southport...
TRAFFIC ALERT: NCDOT to repair bridge joints on Southport Supply Road
Lane of S 17th St. closed near Independence Blvd., boil water advisory issued for water main break