One lane of Market St. near Bayshore closed following vehicle crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that one northbound lane of Market Street is closed at this time near Bayshore.

According to the NCDOT’s DriveNC website, one of two lanes is closed at this time due to a vehicle crash near N Futch Creek Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.