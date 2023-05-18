Senior Connect
One injured in school bus, minivan collision in Wilmington, no children onboard at the time

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus with no children onboard and a minivan collided at the intersection of Wooster and S 17th streets on Thursday, May 18, according to a representative with the Wilmington Police Department.

According to the incident report, the bus hit the minivan at approximately 5:56 a.m.

One minor injury was reported as a result of the incident. The injured individual was transported by EMS to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

WECT has reached out for more details concerning this incident.

Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
