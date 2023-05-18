One injured in school bus, minivan collision in Wilmington, no children onboard at the time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus with no children onboard and a minivan collided at the intersection of Wooster and S 17th streets on Thursday, May 18, according to a representative with the Wilmington Police Department.

According to the incident report, the bus hit the minivan at approximately 5:56 a.m.

One minor injury was reported as a result of the incident. The injured individual was transported by EMS to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

WECT has reached out for more details concerning this incident.

