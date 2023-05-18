New Hanover Co. deputies relocate alligator that got into Myrtle Grove Road resident’s livestock pen

MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to 7700 Myrtle Grove Road after being contacted about an alligator that had gotten into a livestock pen.

“Residents at 7700 Myrtle Grove Road called about an alligator getting in her livestock pen where her donkeys were,” states the release from the sheriff’s office. “The alligator positioned itself next to the barn in the flower bed and would not move.

“She said the alligator has been on her property for about five years in her two ponds but now is causing a threat to her other livestock.”

Deputies with the Animal Services Unit were able to relocate the alligator safely into the wild at the direction of a NC State Wildlife biologist.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.