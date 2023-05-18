Local aquatics centers team up for program to teach swim lessons to New Hanover Co. second graders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and New Hanover County Schools are teaming up for Schools in Pools, a pilot program with the goal of making sure every second grader in New Hanover County knows how to swim.

According to a news release, through funding to YWCA from the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation, second graders from two pilot schools in New Hanover County, Freeman Elementary and Winter Park Elementary, will have the opportunity to receive life-saving water safety information and water access starting at the end of May.

“We are excited about this partnership to make swim lessons available to a younger generation. By adding swim lessons to the school curriculum, we are sending the message that learning to swim and water safety is critical (and fun!),” said Aileen Sutton, aquatics director, YWCA Lower Cape Fear.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury and death for children ages 5-14, and formal swimming lessons reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%.

“New Hanover County Schools, in collaboration with our longstanding partners, the YWCA Lower Cape Fear and YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, is proud to support this critical water safety initiative. This important step underscores our mutual commitment to student safety and reflects the comprehensive benefits that our collective efforts bring to our community,” said Josh Smith, chief communications officer for NHCS.

YWCA Lower Cape Fear and YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina have modeled the program after other second-grade swim initiatives across the country and plan to grow the program to include all second graders in New Hanover County.

“This collaboration offers students both the opportunity to learn basic water safety skills, and the resources needed to get to and from swim lessons,” said Shannon Berg, executive director of the Nir Family YMCA. “Transportation to the pools is often a barrier for students and families, and it is just one of the ways we can make swim lessons more accessible to kids in New Hanover County. We are excited to offer this program to our first group of schools, and we look forward to expanding the program to all second grade students in New Hanover County.”

