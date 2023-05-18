Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

International Ride of Silence honoring cyclists injured or killed on roadways, raising awareness about bicyclists sharing the road with motorists

International Ride of Silence honoring cyclists killed on roadways
By Mara McJilton
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of cyclists hit the road for a memorial ride, honoring and remembering other cyclists injured or killed on roadways.

“It’s meant to commemorate those cyclists that have been injured and that we have lost while they’ve been out doing something that they love doing,” Kitty Cole, the safety and education chairperson for the Terry Benjey Foundation and Cape Fear Cyclists, said.

This is Cole’s first year taking part in this ride, but she says it’s an important one. It comes just a few years after she lost her sister in a cycling crash.

“Literally the week that I moved [to Wilmington] from Wisconsin, my older sister was hit and killed by a driver who got a ticket for inattentive driving,” Cole said.

The group that gathered Wednesday paused for a moment of silence, honoring the bike rider killed on Tuesday at one of Wilmington’s busiest intersections of Independence Blvd. and Oleander Dr.

“It’s a real punch in the gut,” Cole said. “When we lose a cyclist, it’s like losing a member of the family. I mean, we all feel it very deeply.”

Cole has survived several cycling crashes, but she believes that motorists need to be more attentive so everyone can share the roads safely.

“Obviously, if [cyclists] have an interaction with a car, we’re going to lose. So, what I would say to motorists is slow down, when you see a cyclist, give us room when you go around us. Don’t gun your engine because we’ve irritated you. Keep your phone down, don’t pick up your phone, don’t touch your phone. You know, if we respect each other, it’s going to be fine,” Cole said. “The reality is, is that on the road, a bicycle is considered a vehicle and we have rights and responsibilities just as automobiles, so we have a right to be in that lane.”

Cole also says that she does most of her rides indoors now to avoid distracted drivers. If she is ever out on the road, she takes extra precautions to make sure she is seen like having lights on her bike, wearing bright and reflective gear, and riding with a group of people.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Autopsies released for Raleigh Mass Shooting victims: what really happened?

Latest News

Car crash in Winnabow
Car crashes into house in Winnabow
United States Coast Guard Auxiliary to conduct free vessel safety checks for National Safe Boating Week
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
NC gave CFCC over $360,000 to recruit and retain employees, but doesn’t yet know how or why they spent it
Josh Stein and lawmakers were in Charlotte Wednesday to talk about steps they're taking to...
NC Attorney General, lawmakers working to end ‘predatory’ real estate agreements