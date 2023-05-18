International Ride of Silence honoring cyclists injured or killed on roadways, raising awareness about bicyclists sharing the road with motorists

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A group of cyclists hit the road for a memorial ride, honoring and remembering other cyclists injured or killed on roadways.

“It’s meant to commemorate those cyclists that have been injured and that we have lost while they’ve been out doing something that they love doing,” Kitty Cole, the safety and education chairperson for the Terry Benjey Foundation and Cape Fear Cyclists, said.

This is Cole’s first year taking part in this ride, but she says it’s an important one. It comes just a few years after she lost her sister in a cycling crash.

“Literally the week that I moved [to Wilmington] from Wisconsin, my older sister was hit and killed by a driver who got a ticket for inattentive driving,” Cole said.

The group that gathered Wednesday paused for a moment of silence, honoring the bike rider killed on Tuesday at one of Wilmington’s busiest intersections of Independence Blvd. and Oleander Dr.

“It’s a real punch in the gut,” Cole said. “When we lose a cyclist, it’s like losing a member of the family. I mean, we all feel it very deeply.”

Cole has survived several cycling crashes, but she believes that motorists need to be more attentive so everyone can share the roads safely.

“Obviously, if [cyclists] have an interaction with a car, we’re going to lose. So, what I would say to motorists is slow down, when you see a cyclist, give us room when you go around us. Don’t gun your engine because we’ve irritated you. Keep your phone down, don’t pick up your phone, don’t touch your phone. You know, if we respect each other, it’s going to be fine,” Cole said. “The reality is, is that on the road, a bicycle is considered a vehicle and we have rights and responsibilities just as automobiles, so we have a right to be in that lane.”

Cole also says that she does most of her rides indoors now to avoid distracted drivers. If she is ever out on the road, she takes extra precautions to make sure she is seen like having lights on her bike, wearing bright and reflective gear, and riding with a group of people.

