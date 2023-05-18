Senior Connect
Hwy 6: ‘Throwback’ WECT montage from 1987 showcasing the White Lake Water Festival

In 1987, WECT compiled a montage to showcase some of the festivities at the White Lake Water Festival.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In 1987, WECT compiled a montage to showcase some of the festivities at the White Lake Water Festival.

Timeless hairstyles, neon-colored bathing suits and incredible water stunts are all featured in this nostalgic throwback.

This year’s festival will kick off Friday, May 19, and continue through Saturday, May 20, featuring plenty of fun, family-friendly activities and events.

WECT is taking Highway 6 to the White Lake Water Festival on Friday, May 19. You can learn more about the festival and find other Highway 6 stories on our website.

To see a schedule of events for the 2023 White Lake Water Festival, click here.

