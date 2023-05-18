Fort Fisher aquarium to hold Wild Ones celebration for otter pups

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is holding a Wild Ones celebration at the Otters on the Edge habitat on Sunday, May 21, to showcase the first trio of Asian small-clawed otters: Stella, Mae and Selene.

Anyone with advanced tickets can join the celebration at 11:30 a.m., which will include sandcastles and ice cakes for the whole otter family.

“Visitors, staff, and volunteers have really come to love Stella, Mae and Selene and the heightened interest is a unique opportunity to tell their story. Asian small-clawed otters are a vulnerable species in their native habitats and small individual actions by all of us can help save them,” said Shannon Anderson, the NCAFF lead otter keeper.

The family of otters consists of Stella, Mae and Selene, the two parents Leia and Quincy, and the four-month-old trio of Gemma, Kai and Ren. They spend their time with the adjoining mother-son duo of Asta and Ray.

To find out more about the species and the challenges they face, you can visit the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species Red List.

To purchase tickets, visit the Aquarium’s website here.

