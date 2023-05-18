Food Bank to hold ribbon-cutting for new facility at Greenfield Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ribbon-cutting event for the new nCino Hunger Solution at 1000 Greenfield Street will be held on Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

The land was purchased by the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in 2020 and construction began in February 2022 to provide infrastructure and space to reach more people facing food insecurity in the Cape Fear region.

According to a press release from the Food Bank, nearly 67,000 people are living with food insecurity in the Wilmington Food Bank’s four-county service area, with 1 in 6 of them being children.

The new 35,000-square-foot facility will help the Food Bank operate more programs to address hunger by providing eight percent more freezer and cooler space, which will significantly increase the distribution of fresh, healthy foods.

The site will also build relief plans toward expanded programming in workforce development and health education, a community garden, and more access to food.

