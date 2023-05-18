Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Food Bank to hold ribbon-cutting for new facility at Greenfield Street

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s Wilmington Branch welcomed neighbors to...
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s Wilmington Branch welcomed neighbors to visit its new home on Greenfield Street on Saturday.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ribbon-cutting event for the new nCino Hunger Solution at 1000 Greenfield Street will be held on Monday, May 22, at 4 p.m.

The land was purchased by the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in 2020 and construction began in February 2022 to provide infrastructure and space to reach more people facing food insecurity in the Cape Fear region.

According to a press release from the Food Bank, nearly 67,000 people are living with food insecurity in the Wilmington Food Bank’s four-county service area, with 1 in 6 of them being children.

The new 35,000-square-foot facility will help the Food Bank operate more programs to address hunger by providing eight percent more freezer and cooler space, which will significantly increase the distribution of fresh, healthy foods.

The site will also build relief plans toward expanded programming in workforce development and health education, a community garden, and more access to food.

Wilmington food bank to hold community open house at new facility
On Saturday, May 6, the community is invited for an event featuring miniature horse petting,...
New food bank opens doors in Wilmington, receives large donation to help kickstart operations
Photo is rendering of Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC's New Wilmington Branch.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Crash on I-140 closes westbound lanes near Castle Hayne
Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Of the 11 students on the bus, one receive a small abrasion on their elbow and was treated...
Cedar Grove Middle School bus with 11 students onboard leaves road, collides with trees; one minor injury reported
Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
Car crash in Winnabow
Car crashes into house in Winnabow

Latest News

Fatality confirmed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
Wilmington police release name of bicyclist killed in crash on Independence Boulevard and Oleander Drive
According to the NCDOT, the road is expected to remained closed until just before 4:30 p.m.
Traffic Alert: NC 905 shut down near South Carolina border due to wreck
The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is offering free summer memberships to teens ages 13 to...
YMCA offering free memberships to 13-15-year-olds this summer
Ryan Michael Wiggins
Castle Hayne man charged with solicitation of a child by computer