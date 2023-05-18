First Alert Forecast: cooler breezes for a spell

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a brisk, cooler Thursday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect frisky easterly breezes to gust over 25 mph at times and temperatures holding in the 60s and 70s versus the 80s. Thick clouds and, possibly, some splotchy light rain will add to the cool vibe. Caution for a locally enhanced rip current risk in the 72-degree surf.

As a low pressure system sharpens along an offshore front, your First Alert Forecast maintains high odds for clouds and at least medium odds for showers for Thursday night into Friday. This is the type of system - or, at least a close relative thereof - that, historically, the National Hurricane Center seems to like to sneak a subtropical tag onto. So, your First Alert Weather Team will be watching for that. Labels aside, though, the Cape Fear Region forecast is pretty much set in the aforementioned ways. Also expect continued brisk breezes - east then north - and temperatures holding in the 60s and 70s through this period.

In the longer range, your First Alert Forecast launches a slightly warmer weekend with the likely return of 80+ afternoon temperatures. The approach of a new front should cause sun to mix with clouds and furnish some renewed rain chances, including 10% for Saturday and 50% for Sunday. So, overall, expect a seasonably warm weekend with some windows for your outdoor activities.

